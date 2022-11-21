Release Rejected For Dangerous Sexual Predator from Walla Walla

Justin Mackey was denied release by a Walla Walla County jury after prosecutors with State AG Bob Ferguson's Sexually Violent Predator Unit proved Mackey remains dangerous and violent.

Mackey, 42, was convicted of three counts of first-degree rape of a child in Walla Walla County in 1993. He was later convicted of third-degree child molestation, also in Walla Walla County, in 2002. In 2008, Mackey was found to be a sexually violent predator and was committed to the state’s Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island, where he has remained since his conviction in 1993.

“My team works hard to protect the public from individuals who continue to be sexually violent predators,” Ferguson said. “Public safety is a priority for my office.”

The Sexually Violent Predator law gives the AG Office the ability petition for and defend the civil commitment of violent sex offenders who are proven likely to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if released, be it because of a mental or personality disorder.

Mackey was awarded an unconditional release trial, and attempted to show the state could no longer prove he currently meets the sexually violent predator definition. The jury rendered its decision against Mackey, and for the AG's petition, on November 18th.

In 1990, Washington became the first state in the nation to pass a law permitting the involuntary civil commitment of sex offenders after they serve their criminal sentences. The AGO’s SVP Unit was then created. Ferguson was able to get bipartisan legislation passed in 2015 to strengthen the existing law.

