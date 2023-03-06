Make Plans for Rails and Ales 2023!

Make Plans for Rails and Ales 2023!

Connor

KW3's Connor & Aly invite you to attend Numerica Credit Union's Rails & Ales 2023!

Rails & Ales is one of the biggest events of the year in the Wenatchee Valley.

loading...

Photo credit: Connor

This is a free, family friendly event in historic Downtown Wenatchee.

The event closes down Orondo Avenue from Wenatchee Avenue down to the train tracks near Pybus Market.

loading...

Photo credit: Connor

There is fun, food & music. We've always encouraged you to dress warm for this event. This year's Rails & Ales will be held - In the month of March!

Numerica Credit Union's Rails & Ales 2023

Friday March 10th @ 5pm

Downtown Wenatchee

Bottom of Orondo Avenue

loading...

Go pick up the kids after work - and come hungry! There will once again be a bunch of food trucks. Great beer from our friends at Badger Mountain Brewing (Beer Garden is 21+)

Come watch the brave, fearless skiers and snowboarders - competing for prize money!

loading...

Photo credit: Connor

Stop by and say hello to Connor & Aly at the KW3 tent in the Badger Mountain Beer Garden area.

loading...

Photo credit: Connor

We'll be next door to our great friends at Numerica Credit Union - who will have free stuff for you and the kids. After the skiers and boarders are done - Stay for the great live music in the Badger Mountain Beer Garden!

Numerica Credit Union's

Rails & Ales 2023 sponsors include:

Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort

Badger Mountain Brewing

Visit Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley Brewing

Cascade Auto Center

Goodfellow Bros.

KW3

Lifeline Ambulance

Midtown Halbert Building

Tan Republic

Filed Under: Rails and Ales Wenatchee, Wenatchee Rails & Ales, When is Rails & Ales
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA