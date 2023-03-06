Make Plans for Rails and Ales 2023!
KW3's Connor & Aly invite you to attend Numerica Credit Union's Rails & Ales 2023!
Rails & Ales is one of the biggest events of the year in the Wenatchee Valley.
Photo credit: Connor
This is a free, family friendly event in historic Downtown Wenatchee.
The event closes down Orondo Avenue from Wenatchee Avenue down to the train tracks near Pybus Market.
Photo credit: Connor
There is fun, food & music. We've always encouraged you to dress warm for this event. This year's Rails & Ales will be held - In the month of March!
Numerica Credit Union's Rails & Ales 2023
Friday March 10th @ 5pm
Downtown Wenatchee
Bottom of Orondo Avenue
Go pick up the kids after work - and come hungry! There will once again be a bunch of food trucks. Great beer from our friends at Badger Mountain Brewing (Beer Garden is 21+)
Come watch the brave, fearless skiers and snowboarders - competing for prize money!
Photo credit: Connor
Stop by and say hello to Connor & Aly at the KW3 tent in the Badger Mountain Beer Garden area.
Photo credit: Connor