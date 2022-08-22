Quincy Man Found Dead Outside Potato Facility Monday

A family is mourning after an employee of a Quincy potato processing plant was discovered dead Monday morning outside of the facility.

Captain Ryan Green said the victim was a man in his 20's who had been found in the parking lot.

"Apparently he was an employee of Lamb Weston. He had gone on break and had not returned." Green said, "Eventually he was located in his vehicle."

There were no signs of foul play, but medical issues or a drug overdose are still possible explanations until the coroner can conduct an autopsy in the next few days.

The victim's name wont be released until the coroner can reach out to the victim's family.