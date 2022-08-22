Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard

Location where suspect found in car slumped over (Google street view) Location where suspect found in car slumped over (Google street view) loading...

The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning.

Man seen slumped over in car at Circle K

Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.

Upon arrival, they found the suspect and while checking on him, they noticed he had a firearm. But as they were removing him from the car, the man fled on foot.

During the pursuit, shots were reportedly fired, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, said the BCSO, gave up and was taken to an area hospital.

No other details have been released, and the SIU or special investigations unit has been called in to take over the case. No officers were injured during the incident.

No other details are yet known. We don't know if any bullets hit any vehicles or buildings.