Car Loses Battle with Train, Possibly Intoxicated Driver Escapes

Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factor in this bizarre crash.

Driver, passenger(s) narrowly dodge injury or death

Saturday night, BCSO Deputies responded to a call about a car vs. train crash on Christy Road, just west of Plymouth, just west of where I-82 crosses the Columbia River into Oregon.

Presumably, the call came from the train crew. According to the BCSO, the car was spotted on the tracks, and the train was able to slow down some before plowing into it.

Deputies believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the car leaving the roadway, going up onto the railroad tracks, and getting stuck. Fortunately, the driver and occupants were able to safely escape before the collision.

It is believed the train crew spotted the people leaving the car as reports indicate there were multiple persons on board.

The driver is still missing.

As of the latest reports, BCSO is still working to identify the driver and likely the passengers as well. They fled the scene well before Deputies arrived.