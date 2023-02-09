As you know, PS5s have been hard to find since the console's November 2020 launch. I remember following Twitter accounts that tracked new resupplies and restocks; so that I could have a chance to buy one online. I remember setting timers to try and buy one from online retailers like Walmart and Amazon, all to no avail.

PS5s are popping up in Tri-Cities stores.

Since it's been warming up lately, my wife expressed a desire to go out and "do something." We have two young kids; getting them out and running about is a good way to make bedtime easier. So I threw out the idea of going to the Columbia Center Mall. It's a big, air-conditioned place with lots of stores to peruse around in. She agreed and we packed up the kids and took the short drive out to the mall.

We'd been through a few stores when we made our way to the food court area when I glanced at Gamestop. Then I saw it; a PS5 box with a sign next to it indicating they were in stock. Holy cow, I never thought I'd see one in person. I knew what I had to do. I bought that mother.

So here's what I found out from the employee at Gamestop. The supply has gotten significantly better since the CPU shortage that caused both Sony and Microsoft to have issues getting more systems on shelves. I'm finally seeing consoles available online. The employee told me that they see stock coming in on a regular basis. It's a stark contrast to the experience I've had looking through bigger box stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

Happy hunting!