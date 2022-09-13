Police Scaling Back Search For Missing Boy in Yakima

(Yakima, WA) -- Police are scaling back the massive search effort for a missing four-year-old Yakima boy. The Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say they're now asking the public to help in their search for Lucian Munguia, who disappeared from the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday night. Police say they've scoured the park as well as nearby waterways, homes, businesses and trails to no avail. The Yakima Police Department notes they're not giving up and that they still have hopes of finding the boy alive. Lucian was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. Police say he walked away from his parents and went southeast from the park's parking lot.