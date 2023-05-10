Time To Say Thanks To Officers Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

When Police Officers leave for work everyday they know there's a chance they may not return home. It's just the reality of being an Officer in today's world.

THE WEEK IS SET ASIDE TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO HAVE DIED



Next week is National Police week, May 14-20. The week was established by a joint resolution of congress in 1962 to pay special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

A SPECIAL CEREMONY IS PLANNED IN YAKIMA FOR MONDAY



Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Peace Officers Memorial Day is set for May 15. The community is invited to a special ceremony Monday, May 15 at Yakima's Sarg Hubbard Park. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. The department will honor all of the officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of communities around the country.

MORE OFFICERS ARE BEING KILLED WHILE ON DUTY

Members of the Yakima Police Honor Guard Traditionally on that day will also place a memorial wreath and display a poster with the names of law enforcement officers and K-9 officers who died in the line of duty. Line of duty deaths increased 55% in 2021 from 2020 among law enforcement officers nationwide, according to the 2021 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. 617 officers died last year, 5 of the deaths happened in Washington State.

