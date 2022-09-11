Statewide Alert for Missing Yakima 4-Year-Old

(Yakima, WA) -- Yakima Police are searching for a 4-year-old boy known only as Lucien. The boy was last seen Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray says in the past 24 hours, around 100 people have searched for the boy. Yakima County Sheriff's Office has now deployed their Search and Rescue team to handle the official search, and have been out on Buchanan Lake along with a nearby river looking for the child. Authorities have issued a statewide alert for the boy.