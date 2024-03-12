Take an Exciting Leap Into the Tri Cities Polar Plunge THIS Saturday

The Tri-Cities Polar Plunge is happening this Saturday, March 16th.

Originally scheduled for January 13th, the event was postponed due to freezing cold temperatures and snow. The forecast for this Saturday calls for sunny skies and a mild high in the 60's. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.

Get our free mobile app

Registration opens at 9 am at Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Polar Plunge is FREE for Special Olympic Athletes and $25 for non-athletes. If you don't want to participate in jumping, you can still make a donation.

Arc of Tri-Cities Arc of Tri-Cities loading...

The Arc of Tri-Cities and Special Olympics Tri-Cities invite you to jump with them. All money raised for the Arc of Tri-Cities team stays local. There's still time to get registered for this Saturday's Polar Plunge.

Any amount you can contribute will help our team climb the leaderboard as we strive to be crowned the Top Fundraising Team! Most importantly, your generous donation helps further the mission of Special Olympics Washington as they transform the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on and off the playing field.

The 2024 Polar Plunge is happening THIS Saturday at Columbia Point Marina Park at 660 Columbia Point Drive in Richland.

The agenda for the 2024 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge will go as follows:

Registration starts at 9 am.

10-10:30 am Food trucks open

11:15 am Costume contest begins

11:30 am Program begins

12 pm Plunges and hot tub dips take place

Special Olympics Washington is dedicated to changing the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri