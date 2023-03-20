PNW Honey Production Up 2% from 2021

According to NASS, honey production in Washington last year hit 2.75 million pounds, a 10% drop from 2021. There were 86,000 honey producing colonies, 10,000 lower than the previous year. The yield per colony averaged 32.0 pounds, unchanged from the previous year. Washington's value of honey production in 2022 was $8.56 million 11% higher than a year earlier.

Oregon's 2022 honey production topped out at 3.4 million pounds, a 28% year-over-year jump. There were 92,000 honey producing colonies, 6,000 higher than the previous year. The yield per colony averaged 37 pounds compared with 31 pounds per colony in 2021. The value of honey production last year in Oregon hit $10.7 million, a 77% increase from 2021.

Meanwhile, Idaho's honey production last year hit 2.73 million pounds, a 9% drop year-over-year. There were 94,000 honey producing colonies, 6,000 lower than the previous year. The yield per colony averaged 29 pounds compared with 30 pounds per colony in 2021. The value of honey production across the Gem state last year totaled $7.25 million, a 4% increase from 2021’s numbers.

