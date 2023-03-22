NW Hop Stocks Drop

According to NASS, Hop Stocks across the Pacific Northwest fell 4% from 2022’s numbers. The inventory of hops held by growers, dealers, and brewers on March 1st, totaled 186 million pounds, off from the 193 million pounds reported last year.

That’s the first year-over-year decline reported since 2019.

Stocks held at dealer and grower locations on March 1st totaled 159 million pounds. Stocks held by brewers totaled 27 million pounds.

