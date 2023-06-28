PNW Ag Network Announces 2023 Northstar Hotsy Giveaway Winner

Over the convention season the PNW Ag Network and Northstar Hotsy teamed up to offer producers who attended these agriculture events an opportunity to win a Northstar Hotsy pressure washer.

This year's winner was Chad Christopherson with Biosafe Systems who stopped by the PNW Ag Network booth at one of the many agriculture shows and conventions held last fall and winter across the listening territory.

Chad will have his work cut out for him at home with his new Northstar Hotsy 4000 PSI HD Series pressure washer.

"My wife will be getting a lot of work out of me, cleaning the concrete, cleaning the house. I'm probably going to have to wash the cars at home now," Christopherson said.

The PNW Ag Network appreciates the partnership with Northstar Hotsy and the entire crew who made the giveaway possible.