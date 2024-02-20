The Napt Tananawit, Laxs Nisayct Powwow 2024 is Coming to the Area this Weekend

A powwow is coming to the area and is expected to draw thousands of spectators to witness hundreds of competitive native american dancers and drummers.

“Two Cultures, One Community” Powwow in Pendleton

The “Two Cultures, One Community” (TCOC) powwow is coming to the Pendleton Convention Center this weekend (Feb. 23, 24 and 25) and will feature a collaboration between the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the City of Pendleton.

The Powwow Features a Grammy-Nominated Performer

The powwow will feature Northern Cree, an award-winning group from Saddle Lake, Alberta, Canada, as the drum host, along with another ten drum groups competing for cash prizes. The Northern Cree group has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and performed in 2017 at the Grammy Ceremony.

Powow Format in Pendleton

Dancers at the powwow will compete in six categories, from Tiny Tots, ages six and under, to Golden Age for dancers older than 55.

This year’s powwow includes four sessions, with Grand Entry set for 6 p.m. on Friday and 12:10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday sessions are expected to run until the colors are retired at midnight.

More info on the “Two Cultures, One Community” Powwow in Pendleton

More info on the powwow is available here.