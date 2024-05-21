It's time to cowboy up! One of my favorite events of the year just got announced: The Provincial Bull Riders are back in Kennewick in September. Tickets for PBR Kennewick go on sale Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

I was lucky enough to take my fiance to this event last year, and what an amazing time it was. Growing up in Colorado Rodeo and the Western Cowboys were at my roots. I look at PBR as my guilty pleasure, where I get to throw on some boots and a cool-looking hat and be a poser for the night. Up here in Washington, cowboying is a common thing too. PBR has hosted three previous events at the Toyota Center, debuting the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour in Kennewick in 2021, their first venture into the city. This was followed by a two-day Challenger series event in both 2022 and 2023. In 2021, local rider Cody Casper from Newport, Washington, walked away with a flawless 3-for-3 performance, clinching victory at the inaugural PBR Tri-Cities Classic.

This event at the Toyota Center on Sept. 6-7 is part of the Challenger series. It's part of a series of over 60 events from May to October, leading to the championship in Las Vegas. Tickets for this heart-pounding event will be going on sale Monday, May 27th at 10 a.m. For more information on the PBR Challenger Series, check out the PBR website.

