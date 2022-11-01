Pasco&#8217;s Broadmoor Area To Receive Funding For Growth

Pasco’s Broadmoor Area To Receive Funding For Growth

Credit: City of Pasco

The Pasco City Council approved the formation of a Tax Increment Financing package to fund nearly $40 million in road improvements for the Broadmoor area.

The Tax Increment Financing program, recently authorized by the State Legislature, allows municipalities to use the increased property tax from development for infrastructure projects. The Broadmoor area, slated for significant retail and housing developments, makes for an excellent candidate for TIF. The increased property taxes through the TIF will pay for the bonds that fund these improvements and not burden current residents or businesses.

 

Credit: City of Pasco
loading...

The map shows the improvements slated to be funded by TIF, including interior roads for the area, expansion of Sandifur Parkway and Road 100, and significant improvements to the I-182/Road 100 interchange.

The City expects improvements to begin with construction in 2023.

*Information from City of Pasco press release

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Categories: Business, KONA News, Local News, state news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA