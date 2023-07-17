Pasco Police received a call early Sunday morning and were asked to respond to 301 South 20th Ave due to the discovery of a non-responsive person.

Get our free mobile app

The location police were called to is the Bishop Skylstad Commons, operated by Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington. The Commons is a medium security, 60 apartment complex, with the goal of assisting adults that are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Canva Canva loading...

When Patrol Officers arrived at the scene they found on woman dead, and after initial observation, police began to look at the situation as a murder. Pasco Police Sergeant Thomas Groom told Newsradio 610 KONA that police believe the woman was a resident of Bishop Skylstad Commons.

Pasco Police Detectives were then called to the scene and due to the "complexity" of said scene, the Washington State Crime Lab was also called in to assist. Investigators collected evidence and they were able to identify a suspect.

Canva Canva loading...

Sergeant Groom also told Newsradio 610 KONA that Pasco Police were able to find the suspect later in the day as the result of a welfare check. Some residents in North Franklin County noticed a man walking with obvious injuries and called 9-1-1. Police located the man and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police booked and identified the suspect as Reymundo Carillo-Bojorgez and do not know if he also was a resident of Bishop Skylstad Commons. Carillo-Bojorgez is facing charges of murder in the 1st degree.

Pasco PD Facebook Pasco PD Facebook loading...

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Pasco Police Department at (509) 545-3421 or call the dispatch center non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333.