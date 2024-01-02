Pasco City Councilman Announces Run For Attorney General

New Year's Day is traditionally held as a time to announce a change in direction in life or a new direction you would like to travel. Some make slight adjustments to a daily routine while others make more momentous shifts. This New Year announcement qualifies as the latter.

Get our free mobile app

At 1pm, from Precision Rifle Concepts in Cashmere, WA, current Pasco City Councilman (and presumptive next Mayor of the City), Pete Serrano announced his intention to run for Washington State Attorney General.

Serrano has served the 4th District on City Council since 2017 after moving to the City in 2015 from California. In 2021 Serrano co-founded the Silent Majority Foundation, based in Pasco. According to their website the Foundation's focus is

...protecting America's constitution and theological foundation. As founders of SMF, we support, protect and defend the constitution of our United States through education, advocacy, and litigation efforts.

Serrano Is the 4th to Declare For AG Seat

Three other Candidates have already declared for the position currently held by Bob Ferguson. Former U.S Attorney Nick Brown, current State Senator for the 45th District Manka Dhingra, and Yakima attorney Elizabeth Hallock have all filed with the PDC with hopes to succeed Ferguson.

Nick Brown, Manka Dhingra, Elizabeth Hallock (Photo: US Dept. of Justice, Sen. Manka Dhingra Facebook, Ballotpedia, Canva) Nick Brown, Manka Dhingra, Elizabeth Hallock (Photo: US Dept. of Justice, Sen. Manka Dhingra Facebook, Ballotpedia, Canva) loading...

Serrano is the first Republican to declare his intention to run. Brown and Dhingra have both declared to run as Democrats and Hallock, who ran for Governor in 2020 as a Green Party candidate, is running as an Independent.