Pasco Mayor Pro-Tem Resigning

Pasco City Councilmember and second term Mayor Pro-Tem, Craig Maloney, has announced his intent to resign from Pasco City Council effective October 2.

According to a press release, Maloney was elected Councilmember for District 6 in 2017 and reelected in 2021. Maloney, a Tri-Cities native, has lived with his wife in Pasco for 17 years with their two children. He is also a small business owner in Downtown Pasco, in addition to his employment at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory., and is currently serving as Pasco's Mayor Pro-Tem for his second term.

As for the reason for his departure, Maloney cited personal reasons for his upcoming resignation, saying, "My family, my wine business, and my career deserve my full attention at this stage in my life. Over the last nearly six years, Pasco has progressed incredibly far toward our shared vision of a thriving, prosperous, and modern city. We are in good hands with our amazing staff, led by our new City Manager, Adam Lincoln."

In his announcement, Maloney added, "…those who feel called to serve their city steward it for their fellow community members for a time, but cities have much longer lifespans than their servants." He continued, "Pasco now needs someone else from District 6 to step up and represent our great city. I love Pasco very much and will continue to build my community in new ways."

Maloney remains an active and vocal member of City Council, serving on multiple boards representing Pasco (in addition to his duties as Mayor Pro-Tem). Pasco Mayor Blanche Barajas said, "Craig pays close attention to each and every item in front of Council, especially budget and dense policy items. He has been a steady voice for Pasco, and he will be greatly missed."

The City Council will immediately begin the process of appointing a representative for District 6, with a Councilmember being selected in the next several weeks. More information for potential applicants, including residency requirements, will be found on the City's website at www.pasco-wa.gov.