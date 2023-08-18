City of Pasco Announces Vacancies in Boards & Commissions

The City of Pasco is inviting any qualified residents to apply for volunteer positions in two key City commissions.

In a press release, the City points out that they're dedicated to engaging citizens in community leadership and are now accepting applications for the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Arts & Culture Commission.

As to the Civil Service Commission, the city says, "The City of Pasco seeks a dedicated individual to fill Position No. 2 on the Civil Service Commission, with an unexpired term ending on February 17, 2028. The CSC plays a vital role in ensuring the fair and unbiased hiring, promotion, and appointment process within the Police and Fire Departments. The Commission may also review disciplinary actions if an employee appeals such actions to the board."

The only qualification for applicants to the Civil Service Commission are that they must be residents of Pasco, as well as a U.S. citizen.

The Arts and Culture Commission is actively seeking art professionals for position number 3 (with an unexpired term ending on January 1, 2026), and position number 4 (with an unexpired term ending on January 1, 2024).

The Arts and Culture Commission advises the City Council on public art and culture matters. Responsibilities include reviewing and evaluating acceptance, procurement, placement, and maintenance of public art, serving as the City's primary resource in these matters.

The qualifications for the Arts and Culture Commission were laid out as follows in the press release, "Art professionals interested in these positions must be involved in art curation, education, management/administration, dealing, or enrolled in higher education art programs."

To apply for these positions, the City of Pasco advises applicants to complete the online Boards & Commissions Application, which is available here for the Arts and Culture Commission, and here for the Civil Service Commission.

For answers to any questions you may have about these positions and commissions, contact the City Clerk's Office at 509-544-3096 or send an email to cityclerk@pasco-wa.gov.