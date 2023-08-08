City of Pasco Urges Feedback for its Branding Initiative

The City of Pasco is outlining its 2023 goals for a stronger community identity.

Community Resource Engagement Specialist Laurel McQuaid says they want to connect deeply with residents, business partners and visitors to stand out from the competition.

"We're focused on delivering consistent, reliable public interaction and we want the brand, this new brand that we're going to all create together, to be transferable across all city departments, economic development and marketing efforts." McQuaid said.

Much emphasis will be placed over imagery on what makes Pasco a place people want to visit and enjoy.

"As most people will probably remember, we actually have a relatively new logo that we did in 2019. This is kind of the next step here," McQuade said. "We're really focused on messaging, and finding out what makes Pasco unique so that we can tell that story, one so that residents feel connected and prideful. So, it's really more about that than specific colors or a logo,"

The city is entering the research phase of the branding initiative. McQuade says community input is crucial in helping the city shape the future of its brand.

On the city of Pasco's website is a survey people can fill out.

"The survey closes on August 15. So, we're really encouraging people to hurry and share their story with us and then share it with friends, family and coworkers." McQuade added.

If you would like to contribute, we've set up a link. There are options for both English and Spanish.

