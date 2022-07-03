Pasco Firefighters Rescue Kitten From PVC Pipe

(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.

https://www.facebook.com/PascoFire/posts/pfbid0m7SS6x2pq17JQyJwtFEz6fW72xDiTEXu6CoELNNH98gg7JtgLFTT6g9d6JTZTNT8l

The animal has since recovered.