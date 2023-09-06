Pasco City Council Seeking Qualified Candidates for Open Seat

With Pasco City Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Maloney announcing his intention to resign in a few weeks, an invite has been extended to registered voters to apply for the district six seat.

"90 days from the date of the vacancy, the city council has to fill the vacancy, or it goes to the county, and then the county has 90 days. And if they don't fill it, then it goes to the governor." City Attorney Eric Ferguson said.

Maloney joined the council majority in wanting his seat filled as soon as possible rather than wait.

"I hate to have an empty seat on council. I think that diminishes the voice of our districts and voice of our people as well as could make a situation where council end up having split votes, which can become very awkward for the community to navigate through." Maloney added.

The successful appointee will fill the vacancy until the conclusion of the current term, which expires on December 31, 2025.

Applicants must meet the following prerequisites for consideration:

Must have resided in Pasco for at least one year.

Must be a registered voter residing in Council District 6.

People interested in the position are urged to go to the city's website to apply.

In-person: Pick up and submit applications at the City Manager's office in Pasco City Hall.

Online: Apply on the city's website

Residents can confirm their district using the district locator tool available on the city's website.

The deadline for applications is Friday, September 22, at 5 p.m.

After the application deadline, the city council anticipates interviews on October 2, with the number of interview candidates to be determined.

Those selected will receive further details about interview arrangements. The interviews will be conducted at the City Council meeting, open to the public and the media.

All application materials will be regarded as public information and may be disclosed upon request.

Get our free mobile app