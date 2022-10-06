OSPI Wants $100 Million to Expand Programs

Chris Reykdal, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, made his monetary wish list for the State legislature public at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

The ask is for $100 Million to help end out of pocket cost for parents of high school students that wish to take part in a number of programs that give them college credit while still in the K-12 system.

These programs include Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Running Start, and Cambridge International.

Reykdal is also seeking funds to help offset costs for parents of students that take part in the Career and Technical Education Dual Credit Program. The OSPI Chief also wants to increase equitable access to the Dual Credit Program.

The press conference served to make the $100 million request public with an official request submitted to the State Legislature ahead of the 2023-2024 biennial budget session set to begin in January. The biennial budget session last for 105 days.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.