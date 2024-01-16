Oregon State Residents Without Power Prepare For Worse Weather

It's been a rough few days for thousands of Oregonians and businesses in the Northwest part of the State. The extreme cold made it's way there late last week and wreaked a particular brand of havoc.

Trees fell by the hundreds across the State with a good portion of that in the Portland Metro area. The freezing temps, combined with the strong winds, sent trees onto homes, businesses, cars, and power lines.

As of this writing, Pacific Power showed roughly 9,500 people in the Portland Metro still without power from the weekend. That's a huge improvement from the estimated 50,000 without power Monday. The latest reports from the National Weather Sevice may have those linemen putting in more OT.

What's Coming?

The National Weather Service station in Portland is predicting a brutal ice storm warning hitting much of Northwestern Oregon and training all the way down to Eugene where ice accumulations could be as little as one tenth of an inch to as much as half an inch in some areas.

For the thousands still without power, this isn't exactly welcome news. The good news is that it should begin to warm up Wednesday but the winds are still going to be a challenge as they are expected to be between 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph. Thursday the winds are still in the 20-25 mph range with rain likely, but the ice should be gone by then.

Hopefully by that time all Oregonians will have had their power restored.