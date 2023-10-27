One Person is Dead After a Crash in Richland

The Washington State Patrol is reporting that they responded to the fatality this morning.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is reporting that one person has died as a result of a rollover crash along the I-182 and I-82 Freeway interchange.

WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen tells NewsRadio 610 KONA that the male driver failed to make the turn on the interchange, and their Dodge Ram tumbled down an embankment and rolled. Clasen also said that the man was ejected out of the car.

Investigators are unsure if the crash happened last night or this morning because the dark-colored Dodge Ram was discovered in daylight. After all, it was obscured by darkness and brush.

With Halloween coming up and many people driving on the roadways and walking along streets, Trooper Clasen wants to remind drivers to “Be alert, sober, and rested” when out and about.