One Dead In Grant County Car Crash

One person is dead from a single vehicle crash on State Route 262 west of The Potholes late last night.

Troopers say a 2003 Subaru Legacy driven by a 69-year-old man from Belfair was traveling westbound when it crossed the median, overcorrected and rolled, coming to a rest on the eastbound shoulder.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and it's not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The crash was reported at 11:40pm Thursday. The man's name is being withheld until his relatives notified of his death.

Troopers say the accident took place 24 miles from Othello.