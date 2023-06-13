Top 5 fishing spots in Washington State this summer 

My dad was an avid fisherman. His thing was saltwater salmon fishing out on the Olympic Peninsula. Places Port Angeles, Neah Bay, and La Push, and to give mom a day off from the kids he took us with him. There was no other option, we had to go. I am the youngest in my family and I was not as excited about fishing as my dad.

He would wake us up at 3am and we would pile into the station wagon, (in those days it was a 51 Ford woody). Take the ferry to Anacortes and drive to wherever we were fishing that Saturday.

My strongest memory of fishing with dad and my brother and sisters was falling asleep in the bow of the boat. Sometimes I wish I had loved fishing as much as dad but my life went in a different direction.

The other day I was talking with a former co-worker Dave Graybill, “The Fishin’ Magician”, and I asked him what he thought were some of the top fishing spots in Washington state. He narrowed it down to summer spots and they are all in Eastern Washington. Here is the list with some comments and photos from www.fishinmagician.com.

July 1 st salmon and sockeye on Columbia.

Dave says the season looks to be very good this year. The Fishin’ Magician also says “A new stretch of the Wenatchee River opened to fishing for spring salmon. The area is from the Hwy. 2 Bridge crossing the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth to the upstream point of the confluence with the Icicle River and from that point to a line perpendicular with the Wenatchee River to the opposite riverbank (adjacent to the Leavenworth Golf Course). It will be open through June 30th.”

Banks lake for walleye and bass.

Every time I go to the Sunbanks for a music festival you can’t miss the large number of people fishing from the shore and in boats. Dave said “I made a rest stop at Coulee City, and someone approached me. He said he had been fishing Banks every day and had a great time”.

Rufus wood reservoir for and rainbow. The potholes walleye and bass.

My sister Jenny when she was in her 20s and 30s like to go fishing at the Potholes.

Icicle River open now for Spring salmon.

Dave says now is the time to check out the Icicle River in Leavenworth for spring salmon.

If you love to fish, you know that Eastern Washington is the place to be.