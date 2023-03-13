Washington Dept. of Fish & Wildlife Want Your Input

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have developed options for Washington's ocean salmon fisheries that reflect improved forecasts for some key Columbia River Chinook stocks, as well as a second consecutive year of large forecasts for hatchery coho returning to the Columbia River.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council, which brings tribal, federal, and state entities together to establish fishing seasons in ocean waters, approved three options for ocean salmon fisheries for public review. These ocean options will help inform other Washington salmon fisheries as the season-setting process continues.

According to Kyle Adicks, Intergovernmental Salmon Manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, "This year's options reflect increases to Columbia River Chinook forecasts and hatchery coho forecasts similar to last year," adding, "Returns of stocks listed under the Endangered Species Act will continue to limit salmon fisheries in the ocean as well as in inland marine and freshwater areas."

These are the options which will be put to the public for 2023, including quotas, for state recreational fisheries off the Washington coast:

Option 1: 42,500 Chinook and 168,000 marked coho.

La Push and Neah Bay: June 17-Sept. 30 Chinook and marked coho fishery. No Chinook retention east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line beginning Aug. 1.

A tentative La Push Chinook-only bubble fishery opens Oct. 3-7 in the La Push Late Season Salmon Area.

Westport: June 24-Sept. 30 Chinook and marked coho fishery.

Columbia River: June 24-Sept. 30 Chinook and marked coho fishery.

Option 2: 37,500 Chinook and 155,400 marked coho.

La Push and Neah Bay: June 24-Sept. 30 Chinook and marked coho fishery. No Chinook retention east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line beginning Aug. 1.

Westport: July 1-Sept. 30 Chinook and marked coho fishery.

Columbia River: June 24-Sept. 30 Chinook and marked coho fishery.

Option 3: 32,500 Chinook and 142,800 marked coho.

La Push and Neah Bay: July 1-Sept. 24 Chinook and marked coho fishery. No Chinook retention east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line beginning Aug. 1.

Westport: July 2-Sept. 30 Chinook and marked coho fishery. This area would be open five days per week (Sunday-Thursday) under this alternative.

Columbia River Area: June 26-Sept. 24 Chinook and marked coho fishery.

Managers will use public feedback on these options to negotiate a final season among states and tribes represented at PFMC, which will be refined to incorporate preferences shared by the public.

The collaborative state and tribal salmon season-setting process, known as North of Falcon, refers to waters north of Oregon's Cape Falcon, which marks the southern border of Washington's management of salmon stocks.

The public can now provide general comments on WDFW's salmon proposals. Additional comment opportunities on specific seasons and fisheries will be available as forecasts and proposed season summaries are made available.

Conference calls and daily briefings will also be available during the final days of negotiations via virtual meeting.