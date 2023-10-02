Razor Clam Season in Washington Opens, but Sees Some Delays

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers have confirmed, via press release, the season's first round of razor clam digging opportunities began at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis starting today, Sept. 29, and running through today (October 2nd).

According to Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist, "The first razor clam digs of the season will begin on some beaches today, but unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer to harvest at Mocrocks. Domoic acid toxicity levels remain elevated on the other beaches that will open, and ocean conditions can change quickly. For that reason, diggers should continually check our website before digging to confirm that beaches remain open as we continue to closely test and monitor the situation."

However, Domoic acid levels at Mocrocks have exceeded the health guidelines set by Washington Department of Health officials for safe consumption, and will remain closed to clamming at this time. Domoic acid (a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae) can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. WDFW shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation.

On all open beaches, the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

WDFW stresses that not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out.

For more information on these digs, go to WDFW's razor clam webpage.

Below are the approved (and tentative) dates for razor clam digs, along with low tides and beaches.

APPROVED, EVENING TIDES ONLY;

Sept. 29, Friday; 7:18 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Sept. 30, Saturday; 8:04 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 1, Sunday; 8:49 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors

Oct. 2, Monday; 9:36 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Final approval of marine toxin testing usually occurs about a week or less – sometimes two to three days – prior to the start of each digging series. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW's domoic acid webpage.

TENTATIVE, EVENING TIDES ONLY;

Oct. 14, Saturday, 7:17 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 15, Sunday, 7:52 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 16, Monday, 8:28 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 17, Tuesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 18, Wednesday, 9:49 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

Oct. 27, Friday, 6:18 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 28, Saturday, 7:03 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 29, Sunday, 7:46 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 30, Monday, 8:29 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 31, Tuesday, 9:12 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Mocrocks

Nov. 12, Sunday, 5:53 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

Nov. 13, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 14, Tuesday, 7:09 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 15, Wednesday, 7:51 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 16, Thursday, 8:37 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 17, Friday, 9:27 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Copalis

Nov. 18, Saturday, 10:22 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Mocrocks

Nov. 24, Friday, 4:18 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 25, Saturday, 5:05 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 26, Sunday, 5:49 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 27, Monday, 6:31 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 28, Tuesday, 7:12 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 29, Wednesday, 7:52 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

Dec. 13, Wednesday, 6:55 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 14, Thursday, 7:39 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 15, Friday, 8:25 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 16, Saturday, 9:12 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 17, Sunday, 10:01 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 26, Tuesday, 6:18 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 27, Wednesday, 6:57 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 28, Thursday, 7:35 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 29, Friday, 8:11 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Happy clamming!