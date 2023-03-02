March Brings Great Outdoor Fun in Washington

Fishing is king in March, but there's some other stuff to do, too.

Along with the arrival of spring, comes the time to purchase this year's recreational fishing and hunting licenses before current licenses expire at midnight March 31.Thankfully, the cost of fishing and hunting licenses remains the same as last year, and most annual licenses include a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife vehicle-access pass. The pass allows people to use and park at more than 700 WDFW water access sites and 33 wildlife areas throughout the state.

Another favorite bit of regional fun that returns in the spring is the Chinook salmon spring run. The popular fishery below Bonneville Dam should ramp up throughout the month of March, though anglers are advised by WDFW to check the new regulations before they go.

Another facet of spring fishing are the sea-run cutthroat trout in the Puget Sound, Hood Canal, and coastal estuaries. Using light tackle, spinning, or fly fishing gear is one of Washington state's most unique angling activities. March is a great time to pursue these amazing fish, as they will be in shallow water aggressively feeding on chum fry and other baby salmon.

Fishing also opens in March for several lakes east of the Cascades, although some are still iced up. Unfortunately, because of the mild winter, the ice on those lakes is way too thin for safe fishing.

If fishing isn't your thing, coastal razor clam digging reopens at Mocrocks Friday, March 3rd, followed by opportunities March 5th and 7th. This is in addition to Copalis' opening on Saturday, March 4th, 6th, and 8th.

If you're interested in more, you can find WDFW staff at other community events coming up, including the Penn Cove Musselfest on March 4th-5th, Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival on March 17th-19th, the Wings Over Water Northwest Birding Festival from March 17th-19th, and the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival March 24th-26th.

The bottom line: there's no lack of fun, outdoor activities waiting for you, your family and friends in the great state of Washington.