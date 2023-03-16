Washington Fish & Wildlife Want to Hear from You

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife are inviting the general public to comment on a proposed land acquisition in Grant and Okanogan Counties. The purpose of this land acquisition is to promote fish and wildlife conservation, as well as added access to outdoor recreation. The proposal includes nearly 538 acres in total

The first project would conserve around 379 acres at risk of commercial and residential development and would be in partnership with the Methow Conservancy in the Methow watershed.

The second would conserve about 159 acres in the Babcock Bench area of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area. That property, in particular, would provide significant recreational opportunities, and space to reduce overcrowding in an area popular for rock climbing.

There is currently an expedited review for the proposals the WDFW's Lands 20/20: A Vision for the Future process. This rigorous review process will consider species and habitat management plans, regional conservation initiatives, community perspectives, and outdoor recreation.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to receive the briefing on these proposed land acquisitions during the scheduled meeting in Anacortes from April 6th to the 8th.

WDFW is accepting public comment on the proposed acquisitions via email at lands@dfw.wa.gov, and will be taking those proposals through March 29th. Members of the public who have limited, or no internet connection, may also mail written comments to the address below:

Wildlife Program

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

PO Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98504

Following public review and Commission briefing, the Department will move the proposed projects forward for the WDFW Director’s consideration.

All members of the public are invited to share their diverse perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities.

More than a million acres of land, as well as hundreds of water access areas throughout the state are managed by WDFW throughout the state.