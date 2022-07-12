Oktoberfest Officially Announced for Leavenworth

Oktoberfest is officially returning to the town of Leavenworth with Monday's announcement of a three-weekend schedule of Friday and Saturday activity.

A release from the city said the Leavenworth Oktoberfest between Sept. 30 through Oct. 15 is not related to any Oktoberfest events at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

The city separated last year from longtime partner, Project Bayern, which is holding the Wenatchee festival on the same dates this year.

The Leavenworth Oktoberfest will have separate beer gardens and more family friendly events, including a Kinderplatz with a root beer garden.

“Our goal is to include the entire town in the festivities and make sure it’s fun and a win-win for everyone – local businesses, residents, and guests alike,” said Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea, reiterating that “there will be beer gardens, and the tradition of cheers-ing with beer steins will continue.”

According to a release from the city, the new terms and conditions for the event call for the festival to look somewhat different than in years past.

It'll be more spread out, with events taking place in the Festhalle, Front Street Park, and other areas downtown. Local breweries will be featured alongside traditional German beers.

A separate release Monday from the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce included the Oktoberfest dates, as well as the announcement of other fall 2022 events including Salmon Festival — Sept. 17, Autumn Leaf Festival — Sept. 23-25 and the new Summit to Sea Film Festival — Oct. 28-30.

Holy Schnitzel! is the cornerstone phrase of Visit Leavenworth's new marketing campaign.

“Our visitors during the pandemic told us how much they missed celebrating our fall events and that they were also seeking new and different experiences that showcase the area’s scenic and natural beauty,” said Troy Campbell, executive director of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve listened to their comments and requests, and we’re excited to present some of Leavenworth’s longest-standing events amidst the Bavarian backdrop of Leavenworth, while supplementing those with new events that are sure to leave them with a sense of Holy Schnitzel!”