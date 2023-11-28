Discover the #1 Town in Washington State People Are Moving To
What's The #1 Town That People Are Moving To In Washington State?
It's no secret that the pandemic has caused people to reconsider where they live and with remote work becoming more prevalent, people are no longer tied to big cities.
Why Is Port Angeles One Of The Fastest Growing Places In Washington State?
Instead, they're packing up and moving to smaller, more affordable towns. It might surprise you to discover that the town most people are moving to from out of state has a population of 20,000.
According to movebuddha.com, Port Angeles, Washington is the #1 place people seem to be moving to in the state.
Port Angeles beats out Seattle as the #1 place people are moving to, opting for a more rural experience.
So, what makes Port Angeles so appealing? Let's dive into the reasons why you should consider making the move.
1. Affordable Housing
One of the main selling points of Port Angeles is its affordable housing market. The median home price in Port Angeles is around $425,000, which is significantly lower than many other cities in Washington. For those who want to own their own home but can't afford it in more expensive areas, Port Angeles offers an opportunity to do so without breaking the bank.
2. Breathtaking Scenery
Port Angeles is located on the Olympic Peninsula and is surrounded by picturesque mountains, glaciers, forests, and beaches. The Olympic National Park is just a short drive away, offering endless opportunities for hiking, camping, and exploring nature. It's a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.
3. Growing Community
You'll find plenty of local events, farmer's markets, and small businesses to keep you busy and connected in the town.
4. Quality Education
Port Angeles is home to a highly-rated school district, with many public schools receiving above-average ratings. Peninsula College is a popular choice.
5. Access to Big Cities
While Port Angeles may be a smaller town, it's not far from larger cities like Seattle and Victoria, BC. Seattle is about a 3-hour drive away, and Victoria BC is just a short ferry ride across the Juan de Fuca Strait. This proximity to bigger cities provides a perfect balance of small-town living and big-city amenities.
Port Angeles, Washington, may not have been on your radar before, but it should be now if you are contemplating a move to Washington State. I'm a little biased as a true Washingtonian but there are lots of great places in Washington State worth exploring and Port Angeles is a favorite of mine.
