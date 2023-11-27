Washington State Is One Of Two States To See This Increase

Immigration in the United States, legal and not legal, has been a topic of conversation since the Nation's inception. Certain time frames bring increased scrutiny and discussion about policies and control of the border.

Every so often you'll see a study published looking at the impacts, real or negligible, of the influx of immigrants to the United States and if what you hear from politicians is accurate as to the state of things, or a little off accurate.

The Pew Research Center is a non-partisan organization that seeks to present facts on a wide array of topics through the gathering of information. They released a study regarding the illegal immigrant population in the United State from 2017 until the end of 2021. Some of the data revealed was more eyebrow raising than others.

What Was Surprising?

Forty Six of Fifty States remained consistent in their illegal immigrant populations. Two States saw significant decreases while two saw significant increases. California (minus 150,000) and Nevada (minus 25,000) saw a noted decline. the same could not be said for The Evergreen State.

The graph above shows Washington State in the second highest population bracket for illegal immigrant population at the end of 2021. That takes in to consideration the fact that Washington had the second highest increase in the Nation in that category. Florida saw the largest increase with 80,000 new arrivals between 2017 and the end 2021. Washington State saw and increase of 60,000.

You may immediate think "Well of course, Washington is an agricultural state so it has to be migrant workers!". Not so fast. The graph below shows the workforce number didn't change much. Washington State did not register among states with the highest numbers for illegal immigrants in their workforce population.

If you would like to view more of the data the Pew Research Center compiled for this data, click here.