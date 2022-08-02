Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center

(Olympia, WA)  --  Tuesday is the Washington state primary.  The big races include U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Supreme Court, Secretary of State and state Legislature.  Voter turnout trends are on-par with 2018, with around 40 percent expected.  Folks can still register to vote through election day.

Statewide/Federal:

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4 - U.S. Representative

CandidateVoteVote %
Corey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
6382.21%
Loren Culp
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,07221.05%
Brad Klippert
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,41111.82%
Jacek Kobiesa
(Prefers Republican Party)
890.31%
Doug White
(Prefers Democratic Party)
6,49222.5%
Benancio "Benny" Garcia III
(Prefers Republican Party)
3211.11%
Jerrod Sessler
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,12410.83%
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
8,66330.03%
WRITE-IN
400.14%
Total Votes28,850
U.S. Senator

CandidateVoteVote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
5840.62%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
6400.68%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,1673.36%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
37,06239.36%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
1010.11%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
5620.6%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
8950.95%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
1530.16%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
9340.99%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
3230.34%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
3950.42%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
2740.29%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
42,19744.81%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
3150.33%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
4150.44%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
6970.74%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
9060.96%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
4,4674.74%
WRITE-IN
750.08%
Total Votes94,162
Secretary of State
CandidateVoteVote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
14,64616.1%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
3770.41%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
6,1186.73%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
4,1414.55%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
30,98934.07%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
14,92716.41%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
9,12010.03%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
10,54211.59%
WRITE-IN
840.09%
Total Votes90,944

Benton County:

U.S. Senator

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
770.44%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
960.55%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
7414.24%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
8,77850.25%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
230.13%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
880.5%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
1851.06%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
270.15%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
1921.1%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
420.24%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
560.32%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
370.21%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
5,94734.04%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
420.24%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
1040.6%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
1250.72%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
1660.95%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
7344.2%
WRITE-IN
90.05%
Total Votes17,469

 

Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Corey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
3692.14%
Loren Culp
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,33013.49%
Brad Klippert
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,15918.29%
Jacek Kobiesa
(Prefers Republican Party)
610.35%
Doug White
(Prefers Democratic Party)
4,50426.08%
Benancio "Benny" Garcia III
(Prefers Republican Party)
1670.97%
Jerrod Sessler
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,6729.68%
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
4,99328.91%
WRITE-IN
170.1%
Total Votes17,272

 

Washington State Secretary of State

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,37514.05%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
720.43%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
1,0536.23%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
8825.22%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
4,33925.67%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,81822.58%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,75816.31%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
1,5939.42%
WRITE-IN
160.09%
Total Votes16,906

 

Legislative District 8 State Senator

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Alex Barrington
(Prefers Republican Party)
7237.31%
Ronni Batchelor
(Prefers Independent Party)
2,39524.22%
Matt Boehnke
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,72468%
WRITE-IN
460.47%
Total Votes9,888

 

Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Patrick Guettner
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,92221.86%
Stephanie Barnard
(Prefers Republican Party)
5,99068.13%
Glenn Taylor
(Prefers Republican Party)
6257.11%
WRITE-IN
2552.9%
Total Votes8,792

Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Joe Cotta
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,23631.36%
Larry Stanley
(Prefers Alliance Party)
1981.92%
John Christenson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
3,38632.81%
April Connors
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,47833.7%
WRITE-IN
220.21%
Total Votes10,320

Legislative District 15 State Senator

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Nikki Torres
(Prefers Republican Party)
10797.27%
WRITE-IN
32.73%
Total Votes110

 

Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Bruce Chandler
(Prefers Republican Party)
105100%
WRITE-IN
0
Total Votes105

Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Bryan Sandlin
(Prefers Republican Party)
103100%
WRITE-IN
0
Total Votes103

 

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
(Prefers Peace and Freedom Party)
2864.29%
Mark Klicker
(Prefers Republican Party)
4,44666.76%
Jeff Strickler
(Prefers Democratic Party)
1,92128.84%
WRITE-IN
70.11%
Total Votes6,660

 

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Jan Corn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
1,87528.55%
Skyler Rude
(Prefers Republican Party)
4,68471.33%
WRITE-IN
80.12%
Total Votes6,567
Assessor
CandidateVoteVote %
Bill Spencer
(Prefers Republican Party)
12,25596.62%
WRITE-IN
4293.38%
Total Votes12,684
Fire District #2 PROPOSITION NO. 1
MeasureVoteVote %
Approved
37768.05%
Rejected
17731.95%
Total Votes554

 

Fire District #4 PROPOSITION NO. 1
MeasureVoteVote %
Approved
1,09055.36%
Rejected
87944.64%
Total Votes1,969
Auditor
CandidateVoteVote %
Brenda Chilton
(Prefers Republican Party)
12,87897.58%
WRITE-IN
3202.42%
Total Votes13,198

 

Clerk
CandidateVoteVote %
Josie Delvin
(Prefers Republican Party)
12,43397.06%
WRITE-IN
3762.94%
Total Votes12,809
Commissioner
COMMISSIONER DIST #2 Commissioner District #2
CandidateVoteVote %
William "Bill" Jenkin
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,53627.24%
Barry Bush
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,42325.23%
MICHAEL ALVAREZ
(Prefers REPUBLICAN Party)
2,61346.34%
WRITE-IN
671.19%
Total Votes5,639

 

Coroner
CandidateVoteVote %
William "Bill" Leach
(Prefers Republican Party)
12,60297.68%
WRITE-IN
2992.32%
Total Votes12,901

 

Prosecuting Attorney
CandidateVoteVote %
Eric Eisinger
(Prefers Republican Party)
7,48349.64%
Ryan Lukson
(Prefers Republican Party)
7,33148.63%
WRITE-IN
2611.73%
Total Votes15,075

 

Sheriff
CandidateVoteVote %
Thomas J Croskrey
(Prefers Republican Party)
12,61097.49%
WRITE-IN
3242.51%
Total Votes12,934

 

Treasurer
CandidateVoteVote %
Kenneth Spencer Jr
(Prefers Republican Party)
12,29897.26%
WRITE-IN
3472.74%
Total Votes12,645
W1 - P667 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Matthew J. Bishop
550%
Clint Robert Veder
550%
Total Votes10

 

W1 - P670 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
George T Penn
624%
Scott Mueggler
936%
Jodi Kendall
1040%
Total Votes25

 

W2 - P635 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Caleb J. Suttle
1726.56%
Dustin Petersen
4773.44%
Total Votes64

 

3102 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Teresa Anderson
4860.76%
Joshua Skipper
3139.24%
Total Votes79

 

5606 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Duane Morton
3948.75%
JENNIFER MONDS
4151.25%
Total Votes80

 

6110 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Dallas Parr
1240%
Adriel O'Dell
1860%
Total Votes30

Franklin County:

U.S. Senator

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
390.41%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
870.91%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
3293.43%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
5,73259.8%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
180.19%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
630.66%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
961%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
240.25%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
610.64%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
280.29%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
400.42%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
190.2%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
2,53826.48%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
200.21%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
370.39%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
620.65%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
580.61%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
3323.46%
WRITE-IN
20.02%
Total Votes9,585
Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Corey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
1772.1%
Loren Culp
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,43217.01%
Brad Klippert
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,23014.61%
Jacek Kobiesa
(Prefers Republican Party)
390.46%
Doug White
(Prefers Democratic Party)
2,05624.43%
Benancio "Benny" Garcia III
(Prefers Republican Party)
1341.59%
Jerrod Sessler
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,02512.18%
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,32027.56%
WRITE-IN
40.05%
Total Votes8,417

 

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5 U.S. Representative

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
(Prefers Republican Party)
84374.14%
Natasha Hill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
796.95%
Sean Clynch
(Prefers Republican Party)
15713.81%
Ann Marie Danimus
(Prefers Democratic Party)
575.01%
WRITE-IN
10.09%
Total Votes1,137
Washington State Secretary of State

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,64717.91%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
430.47%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
5716.21%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
6957.56%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
1,97821.51%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,09122.74%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,33114.48%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
8329.05%
WRITE-IN
70.08%
Total Votes9,195
Legislative District 8 State Senator

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Alex Barrington
(Prefers Republican Party)
73111.97%
Ronni Batchelor
(Prefers Independent Party)
1,38522.67%
Matt Boehnke
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,97265.02%
WRITE-IN
210.34%
Total Votes6,109

Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Patrick Guettner
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,27323.07%
Stephanie Barnard
(Prefers Republican Party)
3,70367.11%
Glenn Taylor
(Prefers Republican Party)
4518.17%
WRITE-IN
911.65%
Total Votes5,518
Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Joe Cotta
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,11032.76%
Larry Stanley
(Prefers Alliance Party)
1101.71%
John Christenson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
1,81028.11%
April Connors
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,39737.22%
WRITE-IN
130.2%
Total Votes6,440
Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Mary Dye
(Prefers Republican Party)
70198.73%
WRITE-IN
91.27%
Total Votes710

Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Joe Schmick
(Prefers GOP Party)
67198.39%
WRITE-IN
111.61%
Total Votes682
Legislative District 15 State Senator

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Nikki Torres
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,49996.46%
WRITE-IN
553.54%
Total Votes1,554
Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Bruce Chandler
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,43699.24%
WRITE-IN
110.76%
Total Votes1,447
Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Bryan Sandlin
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,39599.29%
WRITE-IN
100.71%
Total Votes1,405

 

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
(Prefers Peace and Freedom Party)
0
Mark Klicker
(Prefers Republican Party)
571.43%
Jeff Strickler
(Prefers Democratic Party)
228.57%
WRITE-IN
0
Total Votes7

 

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Jan Corn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
228.57%
Skyler Rude
(Prefers Republican Party)
571.43%
WRITE-IN
0
Total Votes7
Assessor
CandidateVoteVote %
John A Rosenau
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,79898.42%
WRITE-IN
1091.58%
Total Votes6,907

 

Auditor
CandidateVoteVote %
Matt Beaton
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,82398.14%
WRITE-IN
1291.86%
Total Votes6,952

 

Clerk
CandidateVoteVote %
Michael J. Killian
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,95798.81%
WRITE-IN
841.19%
Total Votes7,041
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3 Commissioner District 3
CandidateVoteVote %
Rick Miller
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,69245.69%
Clint Didier
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,98653.63%
WRITE-IN
250.68%
Total Votes3,703

 

Coroner
CandidateVoteVote %
Curtis McGary
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,98298.95%
WRITE-IN
741.05%
Total Votes7,056

 

Prosecuting Attorney
CandidateVoteVote %
Shawn P. Sant
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,94198.61%
WRITE-IN
981.39%
Total Votes7,039

Sheriff
CandidateVoteVote %
Chris Turner
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,39628.3%
J.D. Raymond
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,00470.93%
WRITE-IN
650.77%
Total Votes8,465

 

Treasurer
CandidateVoteVote %
Josie Koelzer
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,94398.73%
WRITE-IN
891.27%
Total Votes7,032

 

Pct 033 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Megan Nieforth
2035.09%
Eileen Crawford
3764.91%
Total Votes57

 

Pct 039 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Tracy Lee Goetz
4127.89%
Leo A. Perales
4127.89%
Rick Miller
6544.22%
Total Votes147

 

Pct 050 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Pete Serrano
6135.47%
Joe Cotta
11164.53%
Total Votes172

 

Pct 057 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
David Milne
4747.96%
Mike Clayton
1111.22%
Brad Peck
4040.82%
Total Votes98

 

Pct 059 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Nikki Morgan
7568.18%
Mitchell Giddens
3531.82%
Total Votes110

 

Pct 073 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Bob Bass
12755.22%
Kari Hale
10344.78%
Total Votes230

 

Pct 074 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Gordon Thomasson
5157.95%
Linda Ellsworth
3742.05%
Total Votes88

 

Pct 077 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Michael Anderson
1747.22%
Robert C Whitelatch
1952.78%
Total Votes36

 

Pct 093 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Jason Broberg
4465.67%
Helen Tobin
2334.33%
Total Votes67

 

Pct 098 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Hallie Tuck
360%
Todd Harris
240%
Total Votes5

Walla Walla County:

U.S. Senator

*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
300.33%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
450.5%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
3283.64%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
4,19446.59%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
80.09%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
630.7%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
971.08%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
80.09%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
730.81%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
110.12%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
410.46%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
330.37%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
3,43238.13%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
220.24%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
380.42%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
800.89%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
730.81%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
4244.71%
WRITE-IN
10.01%
Total Votes9,001
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5 U.S. Representative

*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
(Prefers Republican Party)
4,64652.03%
Natasha Hill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
2,66029.79%
Sean Clynch
(Prefers Republican Party)
7998.95%
Ann Marie Danimus
(Prefers Democratic Party)
8159.13%
WRITE-IN
90.1%
Total Votes8,929

 

Washington State Secretary of State

*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
1,29214.82%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
390.45%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
6297.21%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
3904.47%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
2,51828.88%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
2,13624.5%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
96311.05%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
7478.57%
WRITE-IN
40.05%
Total Votes8,718
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1

*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
(Prefers Peace and Freedom Party)
2382.64%
Mark Klicker
(Prefers Republican Party)
5,82564.73%
Jeff Strickler
(Prefers Democratic Party)
2,93432.6%
WRITE-IN
20.02%
Total Votes8,999

 

Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2

*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.

CandidateVoteVote %
Jan Corn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
2,91732.72%
Skyler Rude
(Prefers Republican Party)
5,99767.27%
WRITE-IN
10.01%
Total Votes8,915

 

Assessor
CandidateVoteVote %
Byron Burres
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,60498.97%
WRITE-IN
691.03%
Total Votes6,673

 

Auditor
CandidateVoteVote %
Marjorie Denton Sanborn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
2,85832.04%
Karen Martin
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,05967.93%
WRITE-IN
20.02%
Total Votes8,919

 

Clerk
CandidateVoteVote %
Kathy Martin
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,96199.13%
WRITE-IN
610.87%
Total Votes7,022

 

Coroner
CandidateVoteVote %
Richard Greenwood
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,75799.31%
WRITE-IN
470.69%
Total Votes6,804

 

Prosecuting Attorney
CandidateVoteVote %
Michelle Morales
(Prefers Democratic Party)
3,55239.85%
Gabriel E Acosta
(Prefers Republican Party)
5,35760.1%
WRITE-IN
40.04%
Total Votes8,913

 

Sheriff
CandidateVoteVote %
Mark Crider
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,69398.96%
WRITE-IN
701.04%
Total Votes6,763

Treasurer
CandidateVoteVote %
Gordon R Heimbigner
(Prefers Republican Party)
6,75899.15%
WRITE-IN
580.85%
Total Votes6,816
Commissioner District 3 County Commissioner District 3
CandidateVoteVote %
Wayne Langford
(Prefers Republican Party)
60419.32%
Darren Z. Goble
(Prefers Republican Party)
90929.07%
Gunner Fulmer
(Prefers Republican Party)
87327.92%
John C. Haid
(Prefers Democratic Party)
73823.6%
WRITE-IN
30.1%
Total Votes3,127

 

Maple 16 Precinct Committee Officer - Democratic
CandidateVoteVote %
Alisha Cunha
4660.53%
Jonathan Paull
3039.47%
Total Votes76

 

Maple 16 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
M. Rick Phillips
4568.18%
Sean Scott
2131.82%
Total Votes66

 

Pleasant 22 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Gregory Fazzari
10070.42%
Cindy Angotti
4229.58%
Total Votes142

 

Watertown 29 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Daniel Wooton
2448.98%
Shane Laib
2551.02%
Total Votes49

 

Braden 37 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
S. Scott Heinrich
5648.28%
Randy Grudzinski
6051.72%
Total Votes116

 

FRENCHTOWN 44 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Kathleen Small
6475.29%
Zana Ara Carver
2124.71%
Total Votes85

 

Pros Point 52 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
CandidateVoteVote %
Craig S. Johnson
9753.01%
Debora Zalaznik
8646.99%
Total Votes183
