Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center

(Olympia, WA) -- Tuesday is the Washington state primary. The big races include U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Supreme Court, Secretary of State and state Legislature. Voter turnout trends are on-par with 2018, with around 40 percent expected. Folks can still register to vote through election day.
Statewide/Federal:
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 4 - U.S. Representative
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Corey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
|638
|2.21%
Loren Culp
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,072
|21.05%
Brad Klippert
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,411
|11.82%
Jacek Kobiesa
(Prefers Republican Party)
|89
|0.31%
Doug White
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6,492
|22.5%
Benancio "Benny" Garcia III
(Prefers Republican Party)
|321
|1.11%
Jerrod Sessler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,124
|10.83%
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
|8,663
|30.03%
WRITE-IN
|40
|0.14%
|Total Votes
|28,850
|U.S. Senator
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
|584
|0.62%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|640
|0.68%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,167
|3.36%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
|37,062
|39.36%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
|101
|0.11%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|562
|0.6%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
|895
|0.95%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|153
|0.16%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
|934
|0.99%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|323
|0.34%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|395
|0.42%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
|274
|0.29%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|42,197
|44.81%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|315
|0.33%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|415
|0.44%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
|697
|0.74%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|906
|0.96%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
|4,467
|4.74%
WRITE-IN
|75
|0.08%
|Total Votes
|94,162
|Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
|14,646
|16.1%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
|377
|0.41%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|6,118
|6.73%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
|4,141
|4.55%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|30,989
|34.07%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|14,927
|16.41%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
|9,120
|10.03%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
|10,542
|11.59%
WRITE-IN
|84
|0.09%
|Total Votes
|90,944
Benton County:
U.S. Senator
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
|77
|0.44%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|96
|0.55%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
|741
|4.24%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
|8,778
|50.25%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
|23
|0.13%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|88
|0.5%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
|185
|1.06%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|27
|0.15%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
|192
|1.1%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|42
|0.24%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|56
|0.32%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
|37
|0.21%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|5,947
|34.04%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|42
|0.24%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|104
|0.6%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
|125
|0.72%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|166
|0.95%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
|734
|4.2%
WRITE-IN
|9
|0.05%
|Total Votes
|17,469
Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Corey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
|369
|2.14%
Loren Culp
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,330
|13.49%
Brad Klippert
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,159
|18.29%
Jacek Kobiesa
(Prefers Republican Party)
|61
|0.35%
Doug White
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|4,504
|26.08%
Benancio "Benny" Garcia III
(Prefers Republican Party)
|167
|0.97%
Jerrod Sessler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,672
|9.68%
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,993
|28.91%
WRITE-IN
|17
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|17,272
Washington State Secretary of State
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,375
|14.05%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
|72
|0.43%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1,053
|6.23%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
|882
|5.22%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|4,339
|25.67%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,818
|22.58%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,758
|16.31%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
|1,593
|9.42%
WRITE-IN
|16
|0.09%
|Total Votes
|16,906
Legislative District 8 State Senator
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Alex Barrington
(Prefers Republican Party)
|723
|7.31%
Ronni Batchelor
(Prefers Independent Party)
|2,395
|24.22%
Matt Boehnke
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,724
|68%
WRITE-IN
|46
|0.47%
|Total Votes
|9,888
Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Patrick Guettner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,922
|21.86%
Stephanie Barnard
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5,990
|68.13%
Glenn Taylor
(Prefers Republican Party)
|625
|7.11%
WRITE-IN
|255
|2.9%
|Total Votes
|8,792
Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Joe Cotta
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,236
|31.36%
Larry Stanley
(Prefers Alliance Party)
|198
|1.92%
John Christenson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|3,386
|32.81%
April Connors
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,478
|33.7%
WRITE-IN
|22
|0.21%
|Total Votes
|10,320
Legislative District 15 State Senator
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Nikki Torres
(Prefers Republican Party)
|107
|97.27%
WRITE-IN
|3
|2.73%
|Total Votes
|110
Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bruce Chandler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|105
|100%
WRITE-IN
|0
|Total Votes
|105
Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bryan Sandlin
(Prefers Republican Party)
|103
|100%
WRITE-IN
|0
|Total Votes
|103
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
(Prefers Peace and Freedom Party)
|286
|4.29%
Mark Klicker
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,446
|66.76%
Jeff Strickler
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1,921
|28.84%
WRITE-IN
|7
|0.11%
|Total Votes
|6,660
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Jan Corn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1,875
|28.55%
Skyler Rude
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,684
|71.33%
WRITE-IN
|8
|0.12%
|Total Votes
|6,567
Assessor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bill Spencer
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12,255
|96.62%
WRITE-IN
|429
|3.38%
|Total Votes
|12,684
Fire District #2 PROPOSITION NO. 1
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
Approved
|377
|68.05%
Rejected
|177
|31.95%
|Total Votes
|554
Fire District #4 PROPOSITION NO. 1
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
Approved
|1,090
|55.36%
Rejected
|879
|44.64%
|Total Votes
|1,969
Auditor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Brenda Chilton
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12,878
|97.58%
WRITE-IN
|320
|2.42%
|Total Votes
|13,198
Clerk
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Josie Delvin
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12,433
|97.06%
WRITE-IN
|376
|2.94%
|Total Votes
|12,809
COMMISSIONER DIST #2 Commissioner District #2
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
William "Bill" Jenkin
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,536
|27.24%
Barry Bush
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,423
|25.23%
MICHAEL ALVAREZ
(Prefers REPUBLICAN Party)
|2,613
|46.34%
WRITE-IN
|67
|1.19%
|Total Votes
|5,639
Coroner
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
William "Bill" Leach
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12,602
|97.68%
WRITE-IN
|299
|2.32%
|Total Votes
|12,901
Prosecuting Attorney
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Eric Eisinger
(Prefers Republican Party)
|7,483
|49.64%
Ryan Lukson
(Prefers Republican Party)
|7,331
|48.63%
WRITE-IN
|261
|1.73%
|Total Votes
|15,075
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Thomas J Croskrey
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12,610
|97.49%
WRITE-IN
|324
|2.51%
|Total Votes
|12,934
Treasurer
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Kenneth Spencer Jr
(Prefers Republican Party)
|12,298
|97.26%
WRITE-IN
|347
|2.74%
|Total Votes
|12,645
W1 - P667 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Matthew J. Bishop
|5
|50%
Clint Robert Veder
|5
|50%
|Total Votes
|10
W1 - P670 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
George T Penn
|6
|24%
Scott Mueggler
|9
|36%
Jodi Kendall
|10
|40%
|Total Votes
|25
W2 - P635 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Caleb J. Suttle
|17
|26.56%
Dustin Petersen
|47
|73.44%
|Total Votes
|64
3102 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Teresa Anderson
|48
|60.76%
Joshua Skipper
|31
|39.24%
|Total Votes
|79
5606 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Duane Morton
|39
|48.75%
JENNIFER MONDS
|41
|51.25%
|Total Votes
|80
6110 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Dallas Parr
|12
|40%
Adriel O'Dell
|18
|60%
|Total Votes
|30
Franklin County:
U.S. Senator
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
|39
|0.41%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|87
|0.91%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
|329
|3.43%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5,732
|59.8%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
|18
|0.19%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|63
|0.66%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
|96
|1%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|24
|0.25%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
|61
|0.64%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|28
|0.29%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|40
|0.42%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
|19
|0.2%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,538
|26.48%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|20
|0.21%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|37
|0.39%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
|62
|0.65%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|58
|0.61%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
|332
|3.46%
WRITE-IN
|2
|0.02%
|Total Votes
|9,585
Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Corey Gibson
(Prefers Republican Party)
|177
|2.1%
Loren Culp
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,432
|17.01%
Brad Klippert
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,230
|14.61%
Jacek Kobiesa
(Prefers Republican Party)
|39
|0.46%
Doug White
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,056
|24.43%
Benancio "Benny" Garcia III
(Prefers Republican Party)
|134
|1.59%
Jerrod Sessler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,025
|12.18%
Dan Newhouse
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,320
|27.56%
WRITE-IN
|4
|0.05%
|Total Votes
|8,417
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5 U.S. Representative
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
(Prefers Republican Party)
|843
|74.14%
Natasha Hill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|79
|6.95%
Sean Clynch
(Prefers Republican Party)
|157
|13.81%
Ann Marie Danimus
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|57
|5.01%
WRITE-IN
|1
|0.09%
|Total Votes
|1,137
Washington State Secretary of State
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,647
|17.91%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
|43
|0.47%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|571
|6.21%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
|695
|7.56%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1,978
|21.51%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,091
|22.74%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,331
|14.48%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
|832
|9.05%
WRITE-IN
|7
|0.08%
|Total Votes
|9,195
Legislative District 8 State Senator
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Alex Barrington
(Prefers Republican Party)
|731
|11.97%
Ronni Batchelor
(Prefers Independent Party)
|1,385
|22.67%
Matt Boehnke
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,972
|65.02%
WRITE-IN
|21
|0.34%
|Total Votes
|6,109
Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Patrick Guettner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,273
|23.07%
Stephanie Barnard
(Prefers Republican Party)
|3,703
|67.11%
Glenn Taylor
(Prefers Republican Party)
|451
|8.17%
WRITE-IN
|91
|1.65%
|Total Votes
|5,518
Legislative District 8 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Joe Cotta
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,110
|32.76%
Larry Stanley
(Prefers Alliance Party)
|110
|1.71%
John Christenson
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|1,810
|28.11%
April Connors
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,397
|37.22%
WRITE-IN
|13
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|6,440
Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Mary Dye
(Prefers Republican Party)
|701
|98.73%
WRITE-IN
|9
|1.27%
|Total Votes
|710
Legislative District 9 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Joe Schmick
(Prefers GOP Party)
|671
|98.39%
WRITE-IN
|11
|1.61%
|Total Votes
|682
Legislative District 15 State Senator
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Nikki Torres
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,499
|96.46%
WRITE-IN
|55
|3.54%
|Total Votes
|1,554
Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bruce Chandler
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,436
|99.24%
WRITE-IN
|11
|0.76%
|Total Votes
|1,447
Legislative District 15 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bryan Sandlin
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,395
|99.29%
WRITE-IN
|10
|0.71%
|Total Votes
|1,405
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
(Prefers Peace and Freedom Party)
|0
Mark Klicker
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5
|71.43%
Jeff Strickler
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2
|28.57%
WRITE-IN
|0
|Total Votes
|7
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Franklin County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Jan Corn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2
|28.57%
Skyler Rude
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5
|71.43%
WRITE-IN
|0
|Total Votes
|7
Assessor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
John A Rosenau
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,798
|98.42%
WRITE-IN
|109
|1.58%
|Total Votes
|6,907
Auditor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Matt Beaton
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,823
|98.14%
WRITE-IN
|129
|1.86%
|Total Votes
|6,952
Clerk
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Michael J. Killian
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,957
|98.81%
WRITE-IN
|84
|1.19%
|Total Votes
|7,041
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 3 Commissioner District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Rick Miller
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,692
|45.69%
Clint Didier
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,986
|53.63%
WRITE-IN
|25
|0.68%
|Total Votes
|3,703
Coroner
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Curtis McGary
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,982
|98.95%
WRITE-IN
|74
|1.05%
|Total Votes
|7,056
Prosecuting Attorney
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Shawn P. Sant
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,941
|98.61%
WRITE-IN
|98
|1.39%
|Total Votes
|7,039
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Chris Turner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,396
|28.3%
J.D. Raymond
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,004
|70.93%
WRITE-IN
|65
|0.77%
|Total Votes
|8,465
Treasurer
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Josie Koelzer
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,943
|98.73%
WRITE-IN
|89
|1.27%
|Total Votes
|7,032
Pct 033 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Megan Nieforth
|20
|35.09%
Eileen Crawford
|37
|64.91%
|Total Votes
|57
Pct 039 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Tracy Lee Goetz
|41
|27.89%
Leo A. Perales
|41
|27.89%
Rick Miller
|65
|44.22%
|Total Votes
|147
Pct 050 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Pete Serrano
|61
|35.47%
Joe Cotta
|111
|64.53%
|Total Votes
|172
Pct 057 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
David Milne
|47
|47.96%
Mike Clayton
|11
|11.22%
Brad Peck
|40
|40.82%
|Total Votes
|98
Pct 059 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Nikki Morgan
|75
|68.18%
Mitchell Giddens
|35
|31.82%
|Total Votes
|110
Pct 073 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bob Bass
|127
|55.22%
Kari Hale
|103
|44.78%
|Total Votes
|230
Pct 074 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Gordon Thomasson
|51
|57.95%
Linda Ellsworth
|37
|42.05%
|Total Votes
|88
Pct 077 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Michael Anderson
|17
|47.22%
Robert C Whitelatch
|19
|52.78%
|Total Votes
|36
Pct 093 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Jason Broberg
|44
|65.67%
Helen Tobin
|23
|34.33%
|Total Votes
|67
Pct 098 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Hallie Tuck
|3
|60%
Todd Harris
|2
|40%
|Total Votes
|5
Walla Walla County:
U.S. Senator
*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Henry Clay Dennison
(Prefers Socialist Workers Party)
|30
|0.33%
Mohammad Hassan Said
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|45
|0.5%
John Guenther
(Prefers Republican Party)
|328
|3.64%
Tiffany Smiley
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,194
|46.59%
Dan Phan Doan
(States No Party Preference)
|8
|0.09%
Dr Pano Churchill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|63
|0.7%
Dave Saulibio
(Prefers JFK Republican Party)
|97
|1.08%
Sam Cusmir
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|8
|0.09%
Bill Hirt
(Prefers Republican Party)
|73
|0.81%
Jon Butler
(Prefers Independent Party)
|11
|0.12%
Bryan Solstin
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|41
|0.46%
Martin D. Hash
(States No Party Preference)
|33
|0.37%
Patty Murray
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|3,432
|38.13%
Thor Amundson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|22
|0.24%
Charlie (Chuck) Jackson
(Prefers Independent Party)
|38
|0.42%
Naz Paul
(Prefers Independent Party)
|80
|0.89%
Ravin Pierre
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|73
|0.81%
Leon Lawson
(Prefers Trump Republican Party)
|424
|4.71%
WRITE-IN
|1
|0.01%
|Total Votes
|9,001
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5 U.S. Representative
*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
(Prefers Republican Party)
|4,646
|52.03%
Natasha Hill
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,660
|29.79%
Sean Clynch
(Prefers Republican Party)
|799
|8.95%
Ann Marie Danimus
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|815
|9.13%
WRITE-IN
|9
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|8,929
Washington State Secretary of State
*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Bob Hagglund
(Prefers Republican Party)
|1,292
|14.82%
Kurtis Engle
(Prefers Union Party)
|39
|0.45%
Marquez Tiggs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|629
|7.21%
Tamborine Borrelli
(Prefers America First (R) Party)
|390
|4.47%
Steve Hobbs
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,518
|28.88%
Keith L. Wagoner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|2,136
|24.5%
Mark Miloscia
(Prefers Republican Party)
|963
|11.05%
Julie Anderson
(Prefers Nonpartisan Party)
|747
|8.57%
WRITE-IN
|4
|0.05%
|Total Votes
|8,718
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 1
*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Sharon Kay Schiller
(Prefers Peace and Freedom Party)
|238
|2.64%
Mark Klicker
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5,825
|64.73%
Jeff Strickler
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,934
|32.6%
WRITE-IN
|2
|0.02%
|Total Votes
|8,999
Legislative District 16 State Representative Pos. 2
*Multi-county race. Results include only Walla Walla County.
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Jan Corn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,917
|32.72%
Skyler Rude
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5,997
|67.27%
WRITE-IN
|1
|0.01%
|Total Votes
|8,915
Assessor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Byron Burres
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,604
|98.97%
WRITE-IN
|69
|1.03%
|Total Votes
|6,673
Auditor
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Marjorie Denton Sanborn
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|2,858
|32.04%
Karen Martin
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,059
|67.93%
WRITE-IN
|2
|0.02%
|Total Votes
|8,919
Clerk
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Kathy Martin
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,961
|99.13%
WRITE-IN
|61
|0.87%
|Total Votes
|7,022
Coroner
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Richard Greenwood
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,757
|99.31%
WRITE-IN
|47
|0.69%
|Total Votes
|6,804
Prosecuting Attorney
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Michelle Morales
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|3,552
|39.85%
Gabriel E Acosta
(Prefers Republican Party)
|5,357
|60.1%
WRITE-IN
|4
|0.04%
|Total Votes
|8,913
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Mark Crider
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,693
|98.96%
WRITE-IN
|70
|1.04%
|Total Votes
|6,763
Treasurer
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Gordon R Heimbigner
(Prefers Republican Party)
|6,758
|99.15%
WRITE-IN
|58
|0.85%
|Total Votes
|6,816
Commissioner District 3 County Commissioner District 3
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Wayne Langford
(Prefers Republican Party)
|604
|19.32%
Darren Z. Goble
(Prefers Republican Party)
|909
|29.07%
Gunner Fulmer
(Prefers Republican Party)
|873
|27.92%
John C. Haid
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|738
|23.6%
WRITE-IN
|3
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|3,127
Maple 16 Precinct Committee Officer - Democratic
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Alisha Cunha
|46
|60.53%
Jonathan Paull
|30
|39.47%
|Total Votes
|76
Maple 16 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
M. Rick Phillips
|45
|68.18%
Sean Scott
|21
|31.82%
|Total Votes
|66
Pleasant 22 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Gregory Fazzari
|100
|70.42%
Cindy Angotti
|42
|29.58%
|Total Votes
|142
Watertown 29 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Daniel Wooton
|24
|48.98%
Shane Laib
|25
|51.02%
|Total Votes
|49
Braden 37 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
S. Scott Heinrich
|56
|48.28%
Randy Grudzinski
|60
|51.72%
|Total Votes
|116
FRENCHTOWN 44 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Kathleen Small
|64
|75.29%
Zana Ara Carver
|21
|24.71%
|Total Votes
|85
Pros Point 52 Precinct Committee Officer - Republican
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Craig S. Johnson
|97
|53.01%
Debora Zalaznik
|86
|46.99%
|Total Votes
|183