Newly Formed Energy Forward Alliance Selects Executive Director

Three months after the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) announced the formation of the Energy Forward Alliance (EFA), the non-profit has selected EFA's new Executive Director.

Sean V. O'Brien takes over following an extensive search for candidates with a deep understanding of the energy arena and the challenges moving ahead with clean energy transformation.

“Sean’s long-standing relationships with regional community leaders and officials make him a natural choice for this influential role to help the Tri-Cities be recognized as an energy leader.” Paula Linnen, EFA Executive Committee Member said.

O'Brien most recently served as the Eastern Washington Director for the Washington Policy Center. He's the former Executive Director of the Congressional Western Caucus and previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for Congressman Dan Newhouse.

“The expertise and leadership that Sean will bring to this new role will continue the Tri-Cities legacy of helping solve the nation’s most important and impactful challenges,” says TRIDEC CEO Karl Dye. “The need now is for a sustainable future – to not only leave our children and grandchildren with a safe place to raise their own families, but to capture the jobs and economic benefits that embracing a clean energy future will bring to the region. We are excited for Sean to join our TRIDEC team and look forward to him building upon EFA’s mission.”

TRIDEC says it formed the EFA to achieve a clean energy vision to transform Mid-Columbia communities, lead the region's clean energy future and inspire those far and wide to participate in a sustainable future.

