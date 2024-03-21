The National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken wants to build another ice plex in Washington.

Expanding Hockey to East of Seattle

The Kraken have officially submitted an official proposal to build its second iceplex in Kirkland in the Seattle area. The NHL club wants to develop its newest facility near the old Houghton Park and Ride, near Interstate 405 and Northeast 70th Place.

The Seattle Kraken has helped hockey grow in Washington

The plans have yet to be made official, but the Kraken's desire to add another iceplex is due to the huge growth in local youth hockey in the Seattle area. The ice rink venue would provide learn-to-play hockey and learn-to-skate programming in addition to youth and adult hockey league play. The rink would also offer opportunities to residents living in the "eastside" area, including Bellvue, Redmond, Renton, and Issaquah, along with smaller towns such as North Bend, Preston, Carnation, and Fall City.

Seattle Kraken's First Iceplex

The Kraken Community Iceplex in North Seattle

Currently, the Seattle Kraken has a facility in North Seattle at the site of the old Northgate Mall. The Kraken Community Iceplex serves as the club's practice facility, hosting youth hockey and skating, and is also the home arena for the University of Washington's hockey team in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

The Kraken's Second Iceplex Details

By September 2026, the Seattle Kraken hopes to build two regulation NHL ice rinks and support facilities, including an ice plant, locker rooms, a skate shop, a concession stand, a lobby, fitness/training, offices, and viewing areas. The venue will include 22 on-site parking spaces and a covered child drop-off area.

The Kraken will build and operate a 75,000-square-foot first floor and a 15,000-square-foot second floor for its hockey programming and viewing areas to the rinks.

Could we see a Kraken Iceplex in Eastern Washington?

With hockey exploding in Washington, could we see the Kraken expand to the area of Eastern Washington? Spokane, Wenatchee, and the Tri-Cities could be great landing spots for another Kraken Iceplex east of the Cascades.