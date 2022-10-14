New Kennewick Business Ready To Greet You

When it comes to retail, if there is a need, someone will fill it.

That's why Slate and Aloe has opened in downtown Kennewick. Located in what used to be the Farmer's Exchange parts department, Slate and Aloe now offers a place to recharge and refresh.

Inside there are comfortable seating areas to enjoy a good book, of which they sell many, and enjoy a cup of tea. You will also find a fantastic assortment of house plants. This fits nicely, as Farmers Exchange was looking for a way to provide more than their well-stocked seasonal full-service nursery.

Slate and aloe also currently has a bumper crop of very nice pumpkins added 4, 6 and $10 depending on their size and are a great value. Also, there's a special family pumpkin painting day Saturday, October 22nd from noon to 4 PM. It should be a fun time for everyone.

So make plans to stop in and say hello to Nikki and Vera Ingersoll at Slate and Aloe at 19 North Benton street in Historic Downtown Kennewick. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM