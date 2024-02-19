When I was a kid, I wanted nothing more than to be an astronaut, well, a cowboy astronaut specifically. I also wanted my mom to accompany me in space to make me PB&Js (but I digress). Then, when I found out there was no such thing as a cowboy astronaut when I was 14, I was pretty upset, which led to my conceding defeat on that dream, and began pursuing something more practical.

NASA's CHAPEA Program: Turning Dreams into Reality

I'm here to inform you, now, friends, that the dream is now possible for all of us. Well, the astronaut part at least, kinda; you will be working with NASA, that's close enough.

In a bid to enhance its understanding of the challenges associated with human exploration of Mars, NASA is actively recruiting participants for its upcoming one-year simulated Mars surface mission. The second installment of the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) program is set to commence in the spring of 2025.

Simulating Mars: Challenges and Adventures Await

The CHAPEA missions involve a four-person volunteer crew residing and working within the Mars Dune Alpha, a 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat located at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. This habitat replicates the demanding conditions of a Mars mission, including limited resources, equipment malfunctions, communication delays, and various environmental stressors. Crew responsibilities encompass simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise routines, and crop cultivation.

Join the Mission: NASA's Call for Participants

NASA is on the lookout for healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents aged between 30 and 55, who are non-smokers and proficient in English. The selected applicants should have a strong desire for unique and rewarding adventures, along with an interest in contributing to NASA’s preparations for the inaugural human journey to Mars.

The application deadline for interested candidates is Tuesday, April 2.

Meeting the Criteria: Requirements for Aspiring Astronauts

Further criteria for crew selection align with standard NASA astronaut candidate requirements. Prospective participants must hold a master’s degree in a STEM field, such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical, or computer science, from an accredited institution. Additionally, they should possess at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of one thousand hours of piloting an aircraft. Other considerations include candidates with two years of progress in a doctoral program in STEM, completion of a medical degree, or participation in a test pilot program. Those with a bachelor's degree in a STEM field and four years of professional experience, including military officer training, may also be considered.

Compensation is available for those selected to participate in the mission, with further details provided during the candidate screening process.

Bridging the Gap: CHAPEA and NASA's Vision for the Future

As NASA strives to establish a sustained presence for scientific exploration on the Moon through the Artemis campaign, the CHAPEA missions play a crucial role in gathering scientific data to validate systems and develop solutions for future Mars missions. Leveraging insights gained from the ongoing first CHAPEA crew's yearlong mission, NASA aims to enhance support for crew health and performance during future Mars expeditions.

Under the broader Artemis campaign, NASA plans to establish a foundation for long-term scientific exploration on the Moon, land the first woman, the first person of color, and its first international partner astronaut on the lunar surface, and prepare for human expeditions to Mars for the benefit of all.

For additional information about the CHAPEA program, visit NASA's CHAPEA.