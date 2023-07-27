Murder Charge Brought in Kennewick Shooting Investigation

A shooting in Kennewick four days ago is now a murder case.

25-year-old Brayden Klatt was shot in the 700 block of North Huntington Monday (7/22) and transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

His condition did not improve. He died from his injuries.

Charges against 36-year-old Shayla Shearer have been upgraded from First Degree Assault to Second Degree Murder.

Police say Shearer and Klatt were in a relationship together.

If anyone has information about this incident, you're asked to call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.

