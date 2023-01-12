Have You Tried Night Skiing at Mission Ridge?

42 new light poles have been added along the Upper Basin run off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift, which creates a vertical drop of 2,250 feet.

The lighting reaches the summit of the ski area, which will offer skiers a view of city lights of Ellensburg and Ephrata and many points further in all directions.

A total of 11 runs on more than 70 acres of terrain will be lit. Night terrain will now be served by 3 chairlifts and 3 surface lifts..