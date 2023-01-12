Have You Tried Night Skiing at Mission Ridge?
Earlier this month, Mission Ridge expanded their night skiing hours.
You can now ski or ride, under the lights from 4-9pm, Wednesday through Saturday - now, through the end of February.
The expanded night skiing hours are in addition to their 7 days a week - daylight operations of 9am-4pm.
Haven't tried night skiing?
Take advantage of the newly expanded night skiing operation. Tony Hickok, spokesperson for Mission Ridge Skiing and Board Resort, recently told KPQ News -
“The new lighting system has increased the available terrain for night skiing at the resort by 80 percent."
42 new light poles have been added along the Upper Basin run off of the Wenatchee Express chairlift, which creates a vertical drop of 2,250 feet.
The lighting reaches the summit of the ski area, which will offer skiers a view of city lights of Ellensburg and Ephrata and many points further in all directions.
A total of 11 runs on more than 70 acres of terrain will be lit. Night terrain will now be served by 3 chairlifts and 3 surface lifts..
-MissionRidge.com
If you're like me - you normally don't end a day of work until late afternoon - Night skiing is the perfect activity to grab your family, your friends and go carve it up on chair 4!
If you need some pointers or have never tried to ski or snowboarding. Mission Ridge has a great staff to help you or kids learn how to have fun on the mountain
When you've done a few laps, hit up Mission Ridge's Ka-Wham Cafe at Hampton Lodge
The Ka-Wham Cafe is Mission Ridge's cafeteria style eating area in the Hampton Lodge. The cafe includes a full, breakfast through dinner menu as well as a full espresso bar with coffee from Cafe Mela. The Ka-Wham Cafe has lots of seating, a deck with an outdoor fireplace, and a huge TV that is always playing sports or ski and snowboard movies. Come stop by for a hot meal, something quick to eat, or a fresh beverage to complete your day at Mission Ridge.
-MissionRidge.com
MISSION RIDGE SKI AND BOARD RESORT ADDRESS
7500 Mission Ridge Rd
Wenatchee, WA 98801
MissionRidge.com
Snowline: (509) 663-3200
Phone: (509) 663-6543
Email: info@missionridge.com
