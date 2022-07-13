Missing Pasco Man Sought, Last Seen 2 Weeks Ago UPDATE

Missing Pasco man (PPD) Missing Pasco man (PPD) loading...

Pasco Police are searching for this missing man UPDATE see below story

The man was last seen by his family over 2 weeks ago

Orel Serrano, age 37, was apparently last seen over 2 weeks ago according to his family by way of KEPR-TV reports.

Police say he is known to frequent areas of downtown Pasco. He's 6' tall and 150 lbs. according to Pasco Police.

His family, says KEPR-TV says he was last seen June 22nd. He has the word "Gloria" tattooed on his right arm, and "509" on his right hand.

Reports say he is considered homeless but often checks in with his family. Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

UPDATE

No specific details released but Pasco PD says they have located the missing man