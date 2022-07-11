Suspect Injured In Grant County Officer-Involved Shooting
(Moses Lake, WA) -- An investigation is ongoing into an officer-involved shooting in Grant County. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:15 yesterday afternoon during a police pursuit just north of Moses Lake. Deputies were reportedly trying to arrest a suspect with multiple felony warrants when gunfire was exchanged. Police say the suspect was not hit but was later injured when an officer performed a pit maneuver to stop their vehicle.