Pasco Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital

(Pasco, WA) -- A Pasco Police Officer is in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest. This happened near 12th Ave North and Riverview Drive in a residential neighborhood just before 2:00pm The officer was rushed to the hospital. The suspect is now in custody. Authorities are not releasing any more details at this time. The investigation has been turned over to SIU who will release further information. It's not clear if the suspect was the one police were trying to arrest. Riverview Drive was blocked by police. Several agencies including Pasco, Richland, Kennewick and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State