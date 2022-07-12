New Details in ML Officer-Involved Shooting

(Moses Lake, WA) -- New details are coming to light regarding an officer-involved shooting in Grant County on Sunday. The Quincy Police Department says the Grant County Sheriff's Office was helping bail enforcement agents locate 42-year-old Robert Gwinn, who had outstanding warrants. Gwinn allegedly fired and a deputy returned fire. Gwinn then allegedly went into a house, stole keys and a vehicle. Officers pursued Gwinn and used a PIT maneuver to stop his vehicle, which caused it to crash. Gwinn was hospitalized for injuries from the crash and medics later learned he had also been shot in the shoulder. No deputies were injured.