Brush Fire Threatens Power Lines in Finley

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One were rushed to the scene of a wildland fire that broke out around 11:30am Monday. This happened in a field near Schuster Road and Bryson Brown Road. A landowner was mowing some grass, when one of the mower blades hit a rock and caused a spark, forcing the fire to ignite and send smoke billowing miles into the air. One reason the smoke went so high up, was due to the fact that the grasses that burned were more than 3 feet tall. That allowed for plenty of fuel the fire could support itself on. The crews on scene say no injuries, but there were a number of power lines, supported by wooden poles right near the scene of the fire. Benton PUD was called out to respond and protect the poles. The utility said there was no interruption of service.