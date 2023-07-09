Crews Finishing Work On 76 Acre Douglas County Fire

UPDATE:

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is still patrolling the Farnham Fire in Douglas County as of Monday morning .

State and local crews worked all day Sunday to reinforce fire lines, and mop-up the interior of the fire which burned 76 acres.

The fire ignited between Chelan Hills Acres and NcNeil Canyon and was first reported at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

All evacuation levels were dropped Sunday evening.

Monday's patrol of the area is being performed as an extra measure of caution.

------------------------------------

Crews are now moving into mop up mode after a wildfire blackened approximately 76 acres in Douglas County over the weekend.

The Farnham Fire ignited between Chelan Hills Acres and NcNeil Canyon and was first reported at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Spokesperson Jessa Lewis with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says firefighters have built a dozer line around 75% of the blaze, and a hand line around 25%.

A Level 1 evacuation notice was issued shortly after the fire broke out emergency officials in Douglas County say that should continue for at least the remainder of today (Sunday, July 9).

Fire crews with various agencies are still staging near Beebe Park along U.S. Highway 97, and the public is being asked to watch for emergency traffic in the area.

No structures have been reported damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.