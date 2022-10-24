Prescribed Burns Planned For Washington’s Stevens County

With the wet and cooler weather, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources is planning a prescribed burn for 240 acres of state land located about seven miles north of Deer Park. DNR hopes to start that burn Monday.

The prescribed fires will help control the amount of fuel available for wildfires, improve the health of older trees and support new and current wildlife habitats. A recent study completed by DNR scientists found that forest health treatments that included prescribed fire in addition to mechanical thinning of tree stands were more likely to be effective when impacted by a wildfire.

DNR noted smoke impacts from prescribed fire are minimal and short-lived compared to those caused by wildfire. Burn crews carefully monitor conditions to limit the effects of smoke on nearby residents. Smoke impacts may reduce visibility on nearby roads, including Sherman Road and Horseshoe Lake Road, as well as Highways 2 and 395.

