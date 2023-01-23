Fuel Reduction Workshops Set For NE Washington In February

The Washington state Department of Natural Resource will hold two free workshops next month for contractors interested in working on fuel reduction projects with private landowners. And DNR noted, such projects may be eligible for DNR cost share funding.

According to DNR, more than $4 million is available for Eastern Washington forest landowners to promote forest health, reduce impacts of wildfire. DNR’s 20 Year Forest Health Strategic Plan prioritizes the forest health and forest resiliency of Eastern Washington forests and reducing the impact of wildfires on communities.

The two workshops offered in Northeast Region will cover:

How to get on the DNR list of fuel reduction contractors

How forest landowners can sign up for funding

Tax information from a DOR representative

Burning: Rule versus permit and prescribed burns

How the program works, from setup to payment

How to successfully complete forest health and wildfire mitigation work

Contact information for DNR service foresters

While this workshop is focused on contractors, anyone from the public is welcome to attend. There is no cost to attend. Pre-registration is preferred. Please contact Kelsey Hagan if you are planning to attend. A virtual option is also available for those who are unable to attend in person.

Who: Forest contractors

What: Free Fuel Reduction Contractor Workshop

When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the U.S. Forest Service Republic Ranger Station at 650 E. Delaware Ave. Republic, WA 99166

Wednesday, February 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 46, 3818 E Deer Park Milan Rd, Chattaroy WA 99003

